Police: Taliban attack on Afghan mark...

Police: Taliban attack on Afghan market leaves 19 dead

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Police say Taliban fighters have launched an attack on a market in northern Afghanistan, killing four security forces. Ekramuddin Sarih, provincial police chief for Baghlan province, says Taliban fighters launched the attack early Friday morning in the Burka district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) Fri Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC