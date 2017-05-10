Police: Taliban attack on Afghan market leaves 19 dead
" Police say Taliban fighters have launched an attack on a market in northern Afghanistan, killing four security forces. Ekramuddin Sarih, provincial police chief for Baghlan province, says Taliban fighters launched the attack early Friday morning in the Burka district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|Fri
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC