Pentagon considers sending more troops to Afghanistan

The Pentagon is considering sending additional troops to Afghanistan in an effort to "move beyond the stalemate," US military officials told lawmakers on the Senate Armed Services Committee Thursday. A plan for more troops would be part of a broader set of recommendations on how to adjust the US military approach in Afghanistan that the Pentagon plans to send to President Donald Trump "within the next week," according to Theresa Whelan, the acting assistant secretary of defense for special operations.

