Pakistan Says Three Militants Killed In Clash On Border With Afghanistan

The Pakistani army said on May 2 that it pushed back an attack from militants at two posts on the border with Afghanistan, killing three of the militants. The militants attacked two Pakistani border posts in the South Waziristan tribal region, it said.

