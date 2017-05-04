Pakistan dispatches supplies to southwest border villages

Pakistan dispatched truckloads of relief supplies Saturday to villages along the southwest border with Afghanistan, where 11 people were killed in fighting between the two countries prompting Pakistan to close a border crossing, officials said. Akhtar Mohammad, a doctor at the government-run Chaman hospital, told The Associated Press that dozens of persons wounded in Friday's skirmishes were still being treated and that "some of them are still traumatized."

