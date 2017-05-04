Pakistan: Afghan security fires on ce...

Pakistan: Afghan security fires on census workers, killing 1

Afghan security forces fired without provocation on Pakistani census workers and soldiers escorting them near the Afghan border, killing one civilian and wounding 18 others, Pakistan's army said Friday. Four soldiers were among the wounded in the attack in the border town of Chaman in Baluchistan province, Pakistan army spokesman Maj.

