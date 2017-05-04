Pakistan-Afghan border cross-fire kil...

Pakistan-Afghan border cross-fire kills 15 on both sides

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Afghan security forces backed by artillery fired without provocation on Pakistani census workers and soldiers escorting them... Florida is paying Brian Hargrove $8.10 an hour to hunt invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades, but he loves snakes so much that he'd do the job for free. An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC