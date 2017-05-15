Pak says Afghanistan has offered third-party verification of terror attacks
Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 : The Pakistan Government has informed the country's Senate that it has received an offer from Afghanistan for third-party verification to confirm that its soil was not being used to launch terror attacks inside Pakistan. Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC