Osama Bin Laden's son wants to avenge...

Osama Bin Laden's son wants to avenge father's death, attack US, claims Ex-FBI agent

18 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Hamza surrounded by armed militia as he recites a poem extolling Kabul and Mullah Mohammad Omar, supreme leader of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. Osama bin Laden's son Hamza is poised to lead a stronger, larger al Qaeda and is "bent on avenging" his father's death, according to a former FBI agent familiar with the personal letters seized in a dramatic US raid that killed the al Qaeda leader in Pakistan's Abbottabad.

Chicago, IL

