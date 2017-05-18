Official: 8 police killed in Taliban ...

Official: 8 police killed in Taliban attacks in Afghanistan

Zia Durani, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said Thursday the Taliban attacked police checkpoints overnight in the districts of Khakrezm Arghistan and Nasheen. Durani says 22 Taliban fighters were also killed in the attacks.

Chicago, IL

