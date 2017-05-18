Official: 5 security forces killed in...

Official: 5 security forces killed in an Afghanistan ambush

An Afghan official says that at least five local security forces have been killed after insurgents ambushed their convoy in northern Faryab province. Karim Yuresh, spokesman for the provincial police chief in Faryab, says the victims include a group commander and four of his bodyguards.

Chicago, IL

