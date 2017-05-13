NATO Says More Troops Needed To Stop ...

NATO Says More Troops Needed To Stop Taliban In Afghanistan

As Canada debates its role in a major battle in the Afghanistan war, NATO is desperately seeking to bolster its forces in the still divided country to fight a revitalized Taliban, the National Post reports . NATO will officially request re-deployment on May 25 when the alliance meets in Brussels for its annual summit.

