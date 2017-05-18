NATO in Afghanistan: Marine Gen. Jose...

NATO in Afghanistan: Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford says alliance should move quickly to deploy forces

Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says NATO should be prepared to deploy additional forces if President Trump and other leaders agree to bolster the Afghanistan mission.

Chicago, IL

