Nation-Now 56 mins ago 9:33 a.m.Pentagon wants more troops, bombs for Afghanistan to counter Taliban

Pentagon wants more troops, bombs for Afghanistan to counter Taliban

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis arrives for a news conference at Resolute Support headquarters April 24, 2017 in in Kabul, Afghanistan The Pentagon is proposing to counter the resilient Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan by adding thousands more U.S. troops, putting them closer to combat and pounding militants with more airstrikes, according to a senior Defense official. There are about 8,400 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, down from the peak of 100,000 in 2010-'11.

