Military will ask Trump to increase t...

Military will ask Trump to increase troop levels in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Kos

Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... In the inevitable tell-all books from frustrated insiders attempting to salvage their careers after agreeing to work for Donald J. Trump, we're going to learn that Trump was so uninterested in military operations that he simply delegated authority to the military to do whatever it wanted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,280 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC