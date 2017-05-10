Military will ask Trump to increase troop levels in Afghanistan
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... In the inevitable tell-all books from frustrated insiders attempting to salvage their careers after agreeing to work for Donald J. Trump, we're going to learn that Trump was so uninterested in military operations that he simply delegated authority to the military to do whatever it wanted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr 12
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC