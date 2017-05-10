Mattis: US Faces 'Determined Enemy' in Afghanistan

Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen gestures during a meeting with United States Defense Minister, former General James Mattis in the prime minister's office at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 9, 2017. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday that American forces in Afghanistan face "a determined enemy" but are dealing significant blows to the enemy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.