Mattis: US Faces 'Determined Enemy' i...

Mattis: US Faces 'Determined Enemy' in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen gestures during a meeting with United States Defense Minister, former General James Mattis in the prime minister's office at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 9, 2017. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday that American forces in Afghanistan face "a determined enemy" but are dealing significant blows to the enemy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC