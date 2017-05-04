Leader of ISIS in Afghanistan killed ...

Leader of ISIS in Afghanistan killed in April raid, Pentagon says

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

Pennsylvania State University fraternity brother Kordel Davis is speaking out after 18 of his fellow brothers have been charged in connection with the death thre... -- Emmanuel Macron, a centrist former economy minister who emerged from a crowded field of seasoned politicians, has won the French presidential election, a race widel... Aurora Cooperative is pleased to announce at their A-Stop pumps at Aurora West, Grand Island and York, they will now be providing E15 blended gasoline. E15 is a higher-octane ... Kearney, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,854,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC