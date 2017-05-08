Jeremy Corbyn cautious over sending m...

Jeremy Corbyn cautious over sending more UK troops to Afghanistan

16 hrs ago Read more: Wandsworth Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn has suggested he could turn down any Nato request for Britain to send more soldiers to Afghanistan to strengthen efforts against the Taliban, if he was prime minister. The Labour leader said "at the end of the day wars are not solved by the presence of foreign troops" as he called for a political solution to the violence in the war-torn nation, while vowing to "look at" any request.

