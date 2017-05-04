Iran's Zarif to head to Afghanistan for senior talks
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for Kabul on Sunday morning for high-level talks with top Afghan officials. "The Afghan government has officially invited Zarif to visit Kabul" Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi told the Tehran Times, adding the sides will exchange ideas on different issues such as environmental challenges, water cooperation, and bilateral trade.
