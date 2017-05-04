Iran's Zarif to head to Afghanistan f...

Iran's Zarif to head to Afghanistan for senior talks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for Kabul on Sunday morning for high-level talks with top Afghan officials. "The Afghan government has officially invited Zarif to visit Kabul" Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi told the Tehran Times, adding the sides will exchange ideas on different issues such as environmental challenges, water cooperation, and bilateral trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,733 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC