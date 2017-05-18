Iran Continues Deporting Undocumented Afghan Refugees
Nearly 130,000 undocumented Afghan refugees have been forced by the Iranian government to go home this year, heading to an uncertain future with the resurgent Taliban now holding more than 40 percent rural territory in Afghanistan. Hundreds more are ousted each day from Iran, in line with Iran's target of sending 600,000 back to Afghanistan by the end of the year.
