How we can prevent Afghanistan from b...

How we can prevent Afghanistan from becoming the next Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

The Trump administration's consideration of a surge of 3,000 to 5,000 troops in Afghanistan is reminiscent of an episode of Homeland . Saul Berenson made the impolitic comment that we had not been fighting one war for 15 years, but the same war 15 times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr '17 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,709 • Total comments across all topics: 281,324,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC