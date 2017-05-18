Higher US Trop Levels in Afghanistan?
HIGHER US TROOP LEVELS IN AFGHANISTAN? The Trump administration is considering whether to send between three to five thousand additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan to try to break a stalemate in the 15-year long war against the Taliban. Administration officials say President Donald Trump is likely to discuss a troop increase when he attends a NATO summit later this month.
Read more at Voice of America.
