German woman, Afghan guard killed in Kabul guest house attack
An unidentified German woman and an Afghan guard were killed at a guest house in the Afghan capital when insurgents stormed the premises late Saturday night, police said. An unidentified Finnish woman was also reported missing and possibly kidnapped after the attack.
Comments
Discussions
