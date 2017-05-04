Former warlord joins Afghan president...

Former warlord joins Afghan president in call for peace

A former Afghan warlord who became the first insurgent to sign on to a peace deal has arrived in Kabul with an entourage of more than 100 pick-up trucks packed with his men, some brandishing automatic rifles and rocket launchers. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani welcomed Hekmatyar to the presidential palace.

Chicago, IL

