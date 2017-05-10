For 300 cavalry troops in Afghanistan...

For 300 cavalry troops in Afghanistan, the mission has begun

21 hrs ago

Just three days after the Army announced that soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division's 1st Brigade Combat Team would be deploying to Afghanistan, a unit from the brigade unfurled its colors in Kabul. The 3rd Squadron of the 73rd Cavalry Regiment has about 300 soldiers in the country, most of whom are based at New Kabul Compound in the Afghan capital city.

Chicago, IL

