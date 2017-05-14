Five children killed in mortar shelli...

Five children killed in mortar shelling attack in Afghan province

Five children were killed and two others wounded after a mortar shell struck a residential area in Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman on Sunday, the provincial government said. "One mortar round fired by armed opponents landed in Omarzai locality in provincial capital Mehtarlam city roughly at mid-day.

