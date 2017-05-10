Fifth Day in a Row: Afghan Security F...

Fifth Day in a Row: Afghan Security Forces, Taliban Fight for Kunduz

Afghan security forces travel in a Humvee vehicle, as battles were ongoing between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces, in Kunduz, capital of northeastern Kunduz province. Fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban militants went into a fifth day around the city of Kunduz on Wednesday, officials said, as fears rise the city could fall once more to the insurgents.

