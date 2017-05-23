Eight Arrested After Rock-Throwing Crowd Forces Plane To Go Back For Afghan Lawmakers
Afghan authorities have arrested eight people, including the son of a lawmaker, after a rock-throwing crowd forced a plane to return abruptly to Kabul to pick up two lawmakers who had missed their flight. The May 23 incident has caused uproar among many Afghans, including politicians and people in the domestic aviation industry, who have accused the lawmakers of abusing their power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr '17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC