Eight Arrested After Rock-Throwing Crowd Forces Plane To Go Back For Afghan Lawmakers

Afghan authorities have arrested eight people, including the son of a lawmaker, after a rock-throwing crowd forced a plane to return abruptly to Kabul to pick up two lawmakers who had missed their flight. The May 23 incident has caused uproar among many Afghans, including politicians and people in the domestic aviation industry, who have accused the lawmakers of abusing their power.

