Brad Pitt's 'War Machine' fizzles on ...

Brad Pitt's 'War Machine' fizzles on Netflix

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

Throwing around money to demonstrate its commitment to the movie business, Netflix has rented Brad Pitt. That's the main headline to take from "War Machine," a muddled satire about the war in Afghanistan awkwardly forced to camouflage its lead character behind a pseudonym.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr '17 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,311,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC