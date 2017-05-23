Brad Pitt with Sir Ben Kingsley in th...

Brad Pitt with Sir Ben Kingsley in the Addington Palace in Croydon

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sutton Guardian

The scenes in the Croydon mansion can be seen in the trailer. It shows Sir Ben Kingsley, playing the President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, with Brad Pitt, who plays American army general, Glen McMahon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr '17 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,383 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC