Bomb attacks kill 3 in Afghanistan
Qais Qadri, spokesman for the governor of eastern Kapisa province, says two civilians were killed and two others wounded in a bomb blast late Tuesday in the Nijrab district. Samim Khpolwak, spokesman for the governor of the southern Kandahar province, says one civilian was killed and 10 people were wounded, including three policemen, in a double bombing in the provincial capital.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
