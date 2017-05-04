At least seven Daesh terrorists kille...

At least seven Daesh terrorists killed by US airstrike in eastern Afghanistan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A US drone strike killed at least seven militants of the Islamic State, also known as Daesh, terror group in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Sputin reported. According to the Khaama Press news outlet, citing the provincial police commander, no local security forces or residents of the region suffered any casualties in the strike, which took place Wednesday.

