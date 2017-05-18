At least 13 soldiers killed in south ...

At least 13 soldiers killed in south Afghanistan

At least 13 soldiers were killed and eight others wounded in fighting with Taliban insurgents at several security checkpoints in southern Afghanistan, a government official has said.

