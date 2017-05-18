At least 13 soldiers killed in south Afghanistan

At least 13 soldiers were killed and eight others wounded in fighting with Taliban insurgents at several security checkpoints in southern Afghanistan, a government official has said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35756720.ece/d6c26/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-6e3d9969-c89c-41ba-9f6d-f72d76692cf8_I1.jpg At least 13 soldiers were killed and eight others wounded in fighting with Taliban insurgents at several security checkpoints in southern Afghanistan, a government official has said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.