After killing militant commander, Afghan forces push deeper into Islamic State territory

13 hrs ago

Seeking to capitalize on the death of a top Islamic State commander, Afghan forces surged through districts in eastern Afghanistan long held by the radical Islamist group as warplanes pounded militant hideouts, officials said Monday. The offensive in the Nangahar Province aims to strike Islamic State fighters at a time when their numbers are down and their leadership could be in disarray after a U.S.-Afghan commando raid late last month killed a militant leader, Abdul Hasib.

Chicago, IL

