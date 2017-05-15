Afghanistan's Deadly Poppy Harvest on...

Afghanistan's Deadly Poppy Harvest on Rise Again

The world's number one opium-producing country, Afghanistan, is braced for an exploding poppy harvest this year, as farmers are cultivating the illicit crop in areas where it has never grown before. "Unfortunately, the narcotics production is on the rise this year," Javed Qaem, Afghan deputy counternarcotics minister, told international donors in Kabul Tuesday.

