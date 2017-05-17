Afghanistan: State Broadcaster Attack...

Afghanistan: State Broadcaster Attacked by Gunmen

Suicide bombers stormed the national television station in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, triggering gunfights and explosions as journalists remained trapped inside the building, officials and eyewitnesses said. At least two people were killed and 14 others wounded in the ongoing assault, which underscores the growing dangers faced by media workers in Afghanistan.

