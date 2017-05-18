Afghanistan: Roadside bomb claims 10 civilians

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least 10 people died and six were wounded following a roadside bomb blast in Heart, western Afghanistan on Friday, Anadolu reported. According to Lal Mohammad Omarzoy, the governor of Herat's Adraksan district, all the victims of the bomb were civilians.

