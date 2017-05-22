Afghanistan: Pro Government Religious Scholar and Minister Shot Dead
A pro-government religious official was shot dead on his way to a mosque in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, officials said. Mawlawi Abdul Ghafoor, deputy head of Logar province's Ulema Council, was the fourth Islamic official linked to the government to be killed this month.
