Afghanistan: Mawlawi, eight students killed in bomb blast inside Madrassa

Mawlawi Abdul Rahim Shah Hanafi, head of the Parian Ulema Council and eight students were killed in a powerful bomb blast inside a Madrassa in the northern Parwan province in Afghanistan on Tuesday morning. "Mawlawi Abdul Rahim Shah Hanafi,head of the Parian Ulema Council including eight students were killed in an explosion in Madrassa in Parwan provinve of Afghanistan," Tolo News reported.

