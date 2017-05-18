Afghanistan: 2 killed after gunmen st...

Afghanistan: 2 killed after gunmen stormed into New Kabul Bank branch

May 20

Kabul, May 20: At least two civilians were killed and over five others were injured after gunmen stormed into a New Kabul Bank branch in eastern Paktia province. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon, after which the government also confirmed about the casualties.

Chicago, IL

