Afghan wounded warriors compete for spot in Invictus Games
Wounded warriors from Afghanistan's National Security Forces arrive at the Resolute Support Headquarters to participate in "Invictus Games", in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 13 , 2017. Wounded warriors from Afghanistan's National Security Forces are competing for a spot in the Invictus Games to be held in Canada in September.
