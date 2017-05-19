Afghan women break taboos with TV cha...

Afghan women break taboos with TV channel launch

A channel dedicated to women launches in Afghanistan and staff say they're met with disapproval from friends and family for taking the job, in an industry dominated by men. Ryan Brooks Afghan women carving out a place on the airwaves.

