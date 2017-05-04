Afghan warlord returns to Kabul after nearly 20 years

One of Afghanistan's most notorious warlords Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has returned to the Afghan capital Kabul after nearly two decades in exile, reported Tolo, an Afghan news agency. The return of Hekmatyar, a former prime minister, comes eight months after the government signed a peace deal with representatives of Hezb-e-Islami -- the insurgent faction led by the warlord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.