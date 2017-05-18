Afghan Vice President Dostum flies to...

Afghan Vice President Dostum flies to Turkey under questioned circumstances - Sat, 20 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In this Nov. 28, 2001 file photos then-Afghan Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum glances at reporters upon his arrival at a fortress prison near Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,165,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC