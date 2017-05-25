Afghan plane forced to fly back after MPs miss flight

Afghan aviation authorities have filed an official complaint against two members of parliament after a Bamiyan-bound flight they missed was forced to return to the capital when a group of men prevented the plane from landing. Kam Air flight RQ-814 took off from Kabul on Tuesday with 30 passengers on board - but without Bamiyan MPs Ghulam Hussain Naseri and Abdul Rahman Shaheedani, who were booked on the 8am flight.

