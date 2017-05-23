Afghan officials: Taliban attacks kil...

Afghan officials: Taliban attacks kill 8 soldiers, policeman

Afghan officials say Taliban attacks in the southern province of Kandahar and the western province of Badghis have killed at least eight soldiers and a policeman. Defense Ministry spokesman Daulat Waziri says the attack on a military outpost in Kandahar's Shaha Wali Kot district late on Monday night killed eight troops and wounded seven.

