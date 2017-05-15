Afghan official: Roadside bomb kills ...

Afghan official: Roadside bomb kills 4 in eastern province

An Afghan official says at least four people were killed when a police vehicle hit a roadside bomb in eastern Paktia province. Abdullah Hsrat, spokesman for the provincial governor, says two border police officers and two civilians were killed in the attack, which took place in Zazi Aryub district on Sunday night.

