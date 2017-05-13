Afghan official: 3 civilians killed i...

Afghan official: 3 civilians killed in bomb blast in Kabul

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Kabul, Afghanistan :An Afghan official says at least three civilians have been killed in the capital Kabul after their vehicle was attacked with a sticky bomb. Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, said the victims of the Saturday attack are two female government employees from the water supply department and a small child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) Fri Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,990,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC