Afghan forces retake district near northern city of Kunduz

Afghan security forces have regained control of a district center close to the northern city of Kunduz that fell to Taliban insurgents earlier this month, officials said on Tuesday. A statement from the interior ministry said security forces had launched their operation to retake Qala-i-Zal, a district to the northwest of Kunduz, on Tuesday morning and had secured the district governor's office, police headquarters and other areas.

