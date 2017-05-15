Afghan Conflict-related Child Deaths Spike to Record Levels

An Afghan man carries a wounded girl at the side of a suicide attack that killed civilians and a policeman in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, south of Kabul, Afghanistan, March 16, 2015. The United Nations says conflict-related incidents in Afghanistan killed more than 280 children in the first four months of this year, a 21 percent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.