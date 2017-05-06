Afghan Army Chief, Defense Minister Resign following Taliban Attack
" Defense Minister Abdullah Habibi and Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim stepped down with immediate effect ", the presidential palace announced in a post on its Twitter account. The resignations of Mr. Ghani's defense secretary and army chief were no surprise, American officials said, because they came on the heels of another attack, in March, in which militants entered the Afghan Army's main hospital in Kabul and killed more than 50 people in a siege that lasted almost seven hours and was claimed by the Islamic State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr 12
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC