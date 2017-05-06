Afghan Army Chief, Defense Minister R...

Afghan Army Chief, Defense Minister Resign following Taliban Attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

" Defense Minister Abdullah Habibi and Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim stepped down with immediate effect ", the presidential palace announced in a post on its Twitter account. The resignations of Mr. Ghani's defense secretary and army chief were no surprise, American officials said, because they came on the heels of another attack, in March, in which militants entered the Afghan Army's main hospital in Kabul and killed more than 50 people in a siege that lasted almost seven hours and was claimed by the Islamic State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,196 • Total comments across all topics: 280,846,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC